The Naam Tamilar Katchi leader objects to the phrase ‘Born in the North’ and urges the makers to avoid what he calls a distortion of Tamil history and culture.

Jr NTR and director Trivikram Srinivas recently announced their upcoming mythological drama, reportedly based on Lord Murugan. While the project generated excitement among fans, it has now landed in controversy after producer Naga Vamsi's announcement post drew criticism from politician and former filmmaker Seeman.

Seeman slams Jr NTR – Trivikram film announcement over Lord Murugan reference; warns of protests in Tamil Nadu

Sharing the announcement on social media, Naga Vamsi wrote, “Born in the North. Forged in the Heartland. Worshipped in the South. Now... A tale destined to belong to the universe.” It was the phrase “Born in the North” that sparked a strong reaction from Seeman, who accused the makers of distorting Tamil history and culture.



In a detailed statement shared in Tamil, the Naam Tamilar Katchi chief asserted that Lord Murugan is regarded as the “Tamil God” and holds a unique place in Tamil culture and heritage. Condemning the announcement, he said that portraying Murugan as having origins in the North was “shocking” and amounted to a misrepresentation of history.

Seeman argued that Murugan has been deeply rooted in Tamil traditions for centuries and has been celebrated in ancient Tamil literary works, including Tolkappiyam, Tirumurugarruppatai, Silappathikaram, and several Sangam texts. He maintained that the deity's identity is inseparable from Tamil culture and warned against altering established historical and cultural narratives under the guise of creative liberty.

Emphasising that the issue was cultural rather than political, Seeman stated, “Tamil is Murugan, and Murugan is Tamil; the two are inseparable. The belief that Murugan is the deity of the Tamils is deeply intertwined with our very lives and sentiments. Everyone has the right to worship the deities revered by Tamils, but no one has the right to denigrate them by distorting and misrepresenting history.”



He further urged the filmmakers to refrain from presenting any narrative suggesting that Lord Murugan was born in the North. Seeman also warned that if the film proceeds with such a portrayal, the Naam Tamilar Katchi would launch protests against its release in Tamil Nadu. He appealed to theatre owners not to screen the film and called upon the Tamil Nadu government to deny permission for the release of both the Tamil and Telugu versions if the disputed narrative remains unchanged.

The makers of the untitled film are yet to respond to Seeman's remarks or clarify the context behind the announcement tagline.

Also Read: Jr NTR reunites with Trivikram Srinivas for a new mythology-inspired film

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