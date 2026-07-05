Team Dragon and NTRxTrivikram wish producer Nandamuri Kalyan Ram on his birthday with special posts

Dragon, starring NTR, is undoubtedly one of the biggest and most anticipated cinematic spectacles in Indian cinema, slated for release next year. Ever since its teaser dropped, the film has generated massive excitement, with audiences praising not only NTR's powerful transformation and intense avatar but also its gripping visuals and the unique cinematic world crafted by director Prashanth Neel. Amidst the rising excitement, the team wished actor and producer Nandamuri Kalyan on his birthday.

Team Dragon and NTRxTrivikram wish producer Nandamuri Kalyan Ram on his birthday with special posts

Taking to their social media, team Dragon shared a picture of actor and producer Nandamuri Kalyan and wished him on his birthday and wrote - "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @nandamurikalyanram garu. Team #Dragon❤️"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DRAGON (@dragonmovieoffl)

Moreover, the team of NTRxTrivikram also wished actor and producer Nandamuri Kalyan and wrote - "Wishing the ever dynamic @NANDAMURIKALYAN garu a very Happy Birthday 🔥 Team #NTRxTrivikram can't wait to begin this journey together ❤️"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haarika & Hassine Creations (@haarikahassine)

Nandamuri Kalyan is best known for his roles in action films such as Athanokkade (2005), Hare Ram (2008), 118 (2019), and Bimbisara (2022). He is the chairperson of the production company N. T. R. Arts, named after his paternal grandfather N. T. Rama Rao.

The excitement surrounding Dragon has only grown stronger with every update, turning the film into one of the most anticipated cinematic spectacles on the horizon. With two creative powerhouses joining forces, expectations are at an all-time high, and fans are eagerly counting down to witness this epic collaboration unfold on the big screen.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, Dragon will star NTR in the lead. The film is made under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. The film is set to release in 5 languages. Slated for a grand release on 11th June 2027.

Also Read: Dragon director Prashanth Neel addresses the film’s color palette debate; says, “When you watch the film, you’ll understand that this world requires a certain aesthetic”

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