In the film, the actor takes on the dual roles of Ali and his reincarnation, Abdali.

Rishabh Sawhney has once again stepped into a negative role with Nagabandham, following his performance in Fighter. In the film, he takes on the dual roles of Ali and his reincarnation, Abdali, bringing two contrasting shades to the story.

Rishabh Sawhney’s dual performance stands out in Nagabandham

As Ali, Sawhney portrays a relatively restrained and grounded character. However, it is his transformation into Abdali that marks a significant shift in his performance. Sporting a distinct look and a more imposing screen presence, the actor adopts a different body language, vocal tone and expressions to distinguish the reincarnated antagonist from his earlier character.

The transition between the two roles allows Sawhney to showcase a different side of his acting. His portrayal of Abdali relies on an intimidating physical presence and an intense gaze, helping establish the character as a major threat within the film's narrative. The contrast between the two roles is one of the notable aspects of his performance.

After making an impression in Fighter, Nagabandham offers Sawhney another opportunity to explore a larger-than-life antagonist in a commercial entertainer. His performance demonstrates his willingness to experiment with physically demanding and layered negative characters, further expanding his body of work.

With Nagabandham, Sawhney adds another notable antagonist to his filmography. His portrayal of the dual characters is likely to remain one of the talking points of the film.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ganesh Acharya choreographs massive 5,000-dancer song for Nagabandham; Nabha Natesh calls it ‘an experience in itself’

More Pages: Nagabandham Box Office Collection

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