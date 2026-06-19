Dragon director Prashanth Neel addresses the film’s color palette debate; says, “When you watch the film, you’ll understand that this world requires a certain aesthetic”

Dragon, starring NTR, is one of the most anticipated films, slated for release next year. Ever since its teaser dropped, the film has generated excitement, with the audience getting intrigued by Jr NTR’s transformation into Prashanth Neel’s unique world.

Dragon director Prashanth Neel addresses the film’s color palette debate; says, “When you watch the film, you’ll understand that this world requires a certain aesthetic”

Recently, Prashanth Neel addressed whether his signature color palette and music style would continue in Dragon. Calling it the final chapter of his trilogy, he said some aesthetic elements will remain, while Dragon will still feel fresh. He also stressed that only his and Jr NTR's opinions matter, adding that every creative choice will make sense once audiences watch the film.

Prashanth Neel shared, “It’s been a point of debate with my family as well about why the movies look the same. But I’m not here to present Prashanth Neel, I’m here to tell your story and all stories. I’ve chosen elements that you asked about, the music, lighting and if I have to change my style because someone said this, then I’m doing injustice to the story. I’ve stopped listening to people, but yes (I listen to) my hero because we both have the highest stakes in the movie he (Jr NTR) also understands the colour palette I’m working in right now. When you watch the film, you’ll understand that this world requires a certain aesthetic.”

With two creative powerhouses joining forces, expectations are high, and fans are eagerly counting down to witness this epic collaboration unfold on the big screen.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, Dragon will star Jr. NTR in the lead. The film is made under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. It is set to release in 5 languages on June 11, 2027.

Also Read: Jr NTR wishes Prashanth Neel on his birthday with a heartfelt note; fans can’t keep calm for Dragon

More Pages: Dragon Box Office Collection

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