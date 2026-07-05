Following the enthralling first glimpse of Mahesh Babu Presents: Rao Bahadur, helmed by Venkatesh Maha, the creators released its teaser, solidifying its status as one of the most distinctive and fascinating upcoming ventures. Amidst the rising excitement, After Sukumar, RGV and Nani, now Adivi Sesh has praised the film.

Adivi Sesh praises Rao Bahadur, calls it “the most original Telugu film” he’s seen in a long time

Taking to his social media, Adivi Sesh wrote - "#RaoBahadur is truly Outrageous and Inventive! What an experience ❤️ I have heard people call it Magical Realism and Psychological but at its heart, the film is a Dark comedy, and it made me laugh quite a few times. @urstrulyMahesh Mahesh sir platforming this is incredibly special. The big man truly knows how to back them. It takes guts from him, Namrata garu at @GMBents, my brothers Anurag & Sharat at @AplusSMovies, Srichakras and the rest of the daring producers to produce, back and release such an original work."

He further added, "@ActorSatyaDev delivers the performance of a lifetime, In fact, Kudos to The excellent cast - everyone from Dr.Achari #Vikasmuppala to Acchamma #BalaParasar, to Deepa Thomas…even the lovely child actors…beautiful beautiful performances. The artwork, cinematography, the score, even the selection of the extras is spectacular and bears Maha’s vision all over. @mahaisnotanoun has made the most Original Telugu Film I have seen in a long time. It’s a Jackson Pollock painting with a boldness and madness that is truly unmatched. There really is nothing like it."

#RaoBahadur is truly Outrageous and Inventive! What an experience ❤️ I have heard people call it Magical Realism and Psychological but at its heart, the film is a Dark comedy, and it made me laugh quite a few times. @urstrulyMahesh Mahesh sir platforming this is incredibly… pic.twitter.com/ge8x6o8sJn — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) July 5, 2026

Rao Bahadur blends psychological drama with the fading echoes of an aristocratic past. Venkatesh Maha, who handles writing, direction, and editing, seems to be shaping a story that is deeply rooted in local sensibilities while carrying universal emotional resonance.

The film is backed by a strong technical team, with Kartik Parmar handling cinematography, Smaran Sai composing the music, and Rohan Singh crafting the film’s distinctive production design.

With its blend of regal imagery and cryptic undertones, Rao Bahadur is shaping up to be a film that draws audiences into a world where every detail may hold deeper meaning.

Also Read: Ram Gopal Varma reviews Rao Bahadur: “Every frame looks locally international”

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