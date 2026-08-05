Jio Studios and Sikhya Entertainment have unveiled the title announcement for writer-director Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorothy, ahead of its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The Tamil-language film is set for a theatrical release across India on September 25, 2026.

Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorothy gets title announcement ahead of TIFF premiere

Subbaraj’s tenth feature will premiere in TIFF’s Centrepiece section, with an original score by composer Ilaiyaraaja marking his 1,540th film. The title poster, inspired by Indian highway truck art, was unveiled ahead of the festival debut.

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain in association with Dhammam Films, and stars Sananth, Rishikanth and Keerthy Suresh in pivotal roles.

Karthik Subbaraj, Writer-Director, said, “Dorothy is a film I’ve carried with me for a long time. It comes from a world I know intimately, one where friendship becomes a refuge, where love survives in silence, and where tenderness exists even in the harshest of places. Through this story, I wanted to explore identity, caste, masculinity, and compassion, not through spectacle, but through deeply human characters. While it’s rooted in the culture and landscape of Tamil Nadu, I believe its emotions are universal. We’re proud that its journey begins on a global stage like TIFF.”

Jyoti Deshpande, President, Jio Studios, said, “The most powerful stories are rooted in authenticity yet speak to audiences everywhere. In a world increasingly shaped by technology, it is human emotion that remains timeless. Dorothy embodies that beautifully. Karthik Subbaraj has crafted a deeply moving film, elevated by Illaiyaraaja’s extraordinary music and unforgettable performances. We’re thrilled that its journey begins at TIFF, where we hope it is celebrated for its artistry, heart and courage.”

Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, Producers, Sikhya Entertainment, said, “Dorothy reminds us that empathy is one of the most powerful forces we have. What makes Karthik Subbaraj’s storytelling so distinctive is that it finds grace and humanity in places where you least expect it. That’s what makes Dorothy so special. It has the depth of a festival film with the heart and accessibility of commercial cinema. We hope its world premiere at TIFF is the beginning of a journey that connects with audiences across cultures and borders.”

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Dorothy is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain under Jio Studios and Sikhya Entertainment, in association with Dhammam Films. The film will have its world premiere at TIFF before releasing in Indian theatres on September 25, 2026.

Also Read: Guneet Monga Kapoor’s Sikhya Entertainment joins hands with Karthik Subbaraj for new Tamil film; project begins shoot in Madurai

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.