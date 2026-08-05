Actress Jyotika has said the younger generation has a far better handle on work-life balance than her own, crediting Gen Z for teaching her a thing or two about setting boundaries.

Jyotika praises Gen Z for prioritising work-life balance; says, “We feel guilty if we take a break”

In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Jyotika spoke about why she runs her scripts by her children before signing on to projects, and how the outlook of today’s youth has shifted her own thinking around work.

Why she shares scripts with her kids

When Jyotika received the script of Kaathal: The Core, the 2023 drama in which she starred opposite Mammootty, one of the first people she turned to was her own children.

She said, “I bounce two-line pitches of the scripts that I like off of them, and take their feedback. It helps me check whether we’re picking the right stories for their generation.”

Her husband and co-star Suriya backed this up, saying their children responded enthusiastically when they heard about the Kaathal: The Core script, a film that follows the story of a closeted gay man navigating divorce. “It was not like ‘no’, ‘how’ or ‘what’. They were very excited,” he said, adding that the kids were supportive of Jyotika taking on the role.

On learning from Gen Z’s balance

Jyotika went on to praise Gen Z’s approach to work, pointing out that money is not their only priority. “I think Gen-Z has their balance right. They want working hours that leave room for basketball, for their health… not just money. My son says five or six lakhs a year is enough to eat, sleep, watch movies and play a sport. We’re the ones who feel guilty taking a break; that’s our conditioning, not theirs,” she said.

She admitted that she and Suriya belong to a generation conditioned to always be working. “We’ve only worked all the time, so we feel guilty if we take a break. We’re made differently, I guess,” she said.

The actor further noted that Gen Z values physical wellbeing as much as earning, preferring shorter working hours that still yield results. She concluded, “I think Gen Z is really smart… I’d say we’ve got a lot of knowledge from them.”

With Jyotika crediting the younger generation for reshaping how she views work and rest, it appears the conversation between generations is turning out to be a two-way exchange.

Also Read: Suriya says Jyotika is a better actor than him, praises her emotional range; says, “She can bring real tears to the scene in one take”

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