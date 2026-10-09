After the Kiliki tongue in Baahubali, the filmmaker is said to be building an ancient language that will help Mahesh Babu's characters unravel the film's central mystery.

SS Rajamouli's Varanasi is reportedly set to take a leaf out of the director's own playbook. Much like he did with Baahubali, the filmmaker is said to be planning to invent a new language for the film. The fantasy drama draws on tales from Indian mythology, and the makers are keen on exploring something fresh and inventive.

SS Rajamouli to create a brand-new language for Varanasi: Report

A full-fledged language

According to a report by Variety India, preparations are already underway, and the team has hired a linguistic expert to develop the language. It seems the effort will go well beyond a handful of words or phrases. The language is said to include proper speech elements and even a written form.

Why it matters to the story

The language is expected to play a key role in the narrative. Varanasi explores multiple generations across time, and while the language will reportedly sit in the background, it is expected to help move the story forward. Characters will be using this ancient language to understand their own journey and purpose in the film.

It seems that during their journey, the characters will come across the language in a cave and will be prompted to learn it in order to understand the inscriptions. Tracing journeys across multiple eras, they will use it to unfold the mystery behind the plot. However, the makers have maintained silence on matters related to the plot.

About Varanasi

Varanasi is an upcoming Telugu-language action-adventure film directed by Rajamouli, who has co-written it with V. Vijayendra Prasad and S. S. Kanchi. Produced by Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business, it stars Mahesh Babu in a dual role alongside Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The story follows Rudhra, played by Mahesh, as the city of Varanasi faces the impending arrival of an asteroid, with the narrative spanning several timelines.

Rajamouli has conceived the film as a globetrotting adventure rooted in Indian cultural themes, drawing inspiration from the structure and emotional tone of classic adventure cinema. The music is by M. M. Keeravani, the cinematography by P. S. Vinod, and the visual effects by V. Srinivas Mohan.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 7, 2027, coinciding with Ugadi. It is also said to be the first non-English language film to be shot in the 1.43:1 IMAX format.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu thanks fans on birthday; says Varanasi is ‘very close to his heart’

More Pages: Varanasi Box Office Collection

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