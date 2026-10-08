Nani on The Paradise criticism and mixed reviews: “More things would have made sense narratively with the edit and the score, if we had more time”

Nani has addressed the criticism and mixed reviews that came his way following the release of The Paradise, admitting that the film may have benefited from additional time before hitting theatres. The actor explained that the film had already gone through multiple postponements, and the team eventually decided to stick to its third release date because of the anticipation among the audience.

Nani on The Paradise criticism and mixed reviews: “More things would have made sense narratively with the edit and the score, if we had more time”

“This was the third release date. The audience was so excited about the film that we didn't want to give up on them because of the postponement that happened so many times,” Nani told The Hollywood Reporter, India. Reflecting on the final edit and background score, Nani acknowledged that certain aspects could have been refined further had the team had more time before release. “More things would have made sense narratively with the edit and the score, if we had more time. We could've smoothened it out,” he shared.

The actor, however, admitted that there is no way of knowing whether delaying the film would have changed its eventual reception as he went on to state, “We could've made all of that better, but we'll never know, I guess. We don't know if it would've worked better had we pushed the film.” Nani also spoke about the importance of learning from mistakes instead of dwelling on them, “We all get carried away and do mistakes. But if we understand and learn from them, that's the best way we can go ahead.”

The actor further reflected on Srikanth Odela’s approach to The Paradise, pointing out how the growing scale and expectations around the project may have shifted the focus during the filmmaking process. “With The Paradise, Srikanth had great ideas. But when the span of the film went up, when the expectations went up, the focus shifted from storytelling to set pieces. So, the connectivity wasn't there,” he added.

Nani also praised the filmmaker’s originality while acknowledging that his larger vision may have been diluted while bringing the various elements of the film together. The Telugu star also shared, “He's a very, very original guy. He has a lot of ideas, but after stitching them together, his bigger vision somewhere got a little diluted,” he said.

The Paradise marks Nani and Srikanth Odela’s second collaboration after Dasara. Directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner, the period action drama is set against the backdrop of 1980s Secunderabad. Nani plays Jadal, a leader from the marginalized Savaari community. The film released theatrically worldwide on September 24, 2026.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Nani, Raghav Juyal, Sonali Kulkarni and Kayadu Lohar to attend MEGA The Paradise event in Mumbai ahead of release

More Pages: The Paradise Box Office Collection

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