Sreeleela shares throwback video of herself dancing at 9 to mark Janmashtami 2026, watch

Actor Sreeleela marked Krishna Ashtami by sharing a throwback video from her childhood. The actor posted a clip of herself dancing at the age of nine, giving followers a glimpse of her early years and her association with classical dance.

Sreeleela shares throwback video of herself dancing at 9 to mark Janmashtami 2026, watch

Sharing the video on social media, Sreeleela wrote, “Happy Krishna Ashtami! 🤍 From 9-year-old Leela.”

In the video, the young Sreeleela can be seen dressed in traditional attire and performing a classical dance routine. The clip appears to be a family memory that the actor decided to share with her followers after seeing it in a family group.

Explaining how she came across the video, Sreeleela added, “P.S. Caught Mom sharing this in the family group, so I thought I’d share it with y’all too 🤍.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SREELEELA (@sreeleela14)

The throwback offers a look at Sreeleela’s interest in dance from an early age. Dance has remained a part of her career, with the actor incorporating it into several of her film performances.

Sreeleela is now preparing for her Bollywood debut with filmmaker Anurag Basu’s upcoming musical drama. She is also set to share the screen with Dhanush in Om Chapter 1.

For Krishna Ashtami, however, the actor chose to look back at a much earlier chapter of her life, sharing a video of nine-year-old Leela performing on stage.

Also Read: Rupali Ganguly drops adorable Yashoda-Krishna reel on Janmashtami 2026

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