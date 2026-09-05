Karthi speaks about Malavika Mohanan’s Sara in Sardar 2: “Because in the film, she is my boss”

As the promotions for Sardar 2 continue, Karthi has spoken about working with co-star Malavika Mohanan and her character Sara in the upcoming film. The actor recalled how his initial expectations about the sequel and Malavika’s role differed from what the director eventually explained to him.

Karthi speaks about Malavika Mohanan’s Sara in Sardar 2: “Because in the film, she is my boss”

Talking about how he initially imagined Sardar 2, Karthi said, “In the last film, there was a love scene. As soon as I saw part 2, I said Mission Impossible. I thought it is going to be on another level. The story is going to change. I was thinking like that. How? I am not James Bond. Because I am a spy in a lungi. Lungi will suit me. Wearing a leather jacket and riding a bike won't suit me.”

Karthi then spoke about Malavika’s character and joked about the image he had initially formed in his mind.

“So, I am a jolly local character. But the heroine, Malavika Mohanan, was like Monica Bellucci in our village.I thought they will gave her a great costume. It was going to be a great scene. It was going to be a great film. Our fans will enjoy it.”

However, Karthi revealed that his expectations changed after he discussed Sara with the director.

“Not for me. I asked because my fans will enjoy it. In fact, she brought a costume. I thought it would be like Monika Bellucci When I asked the director about this, he explained, 'That's not how my Sara character is.'”

Recalling the exchange, Karthi added, “Who asked you? (Director) The audience will ask. (Karthi said) (director said) Why are you taking my life? No, no. My Sara is different.”

Karthi on Malavika Mohanan playing his boss

Karthi also revealed that Sara has an important position in the story and is his character’s boss. He pointed out that the role is different from the kind of image audiences may have formed from Malavika’s social media presence.

“Because in the film, she is my boss. That's what I was saying. We have seen her more in her reels.”

Speaking about Malavika’s previous work, Karthi said that he had watched her in Thangalaan and had also seen her in the Iranian film Beyond the Clouds.

“I saw her more in Thangalan. Before that, I saw her in an Iranian film (Beyond the Clouds). I was surprised to see her in such a film.”

The actor also praised Malavika’s screen presence and her approach to the role.

“When she came in our film, I was very surprised. She is very graceful. But when she comes in shot I respect her a lot.”

Karthi once again brought humour to his comments while discussing Sara’s position as his boss.

“If there is a boss like her, will anyone take leave from work? No one will take leave. She is such a boss.”

Karthi says women play an important role in Sardar 2

Karthi further highlighted the importance of the female characters in Sardar 2, suggesting that they have a significant role in driving the story.

“But in that, it was a very jolly scene. I didn't even have a good scene for the audience to enjoy. Because the women are very important in this film. They are leading everything. So they have taken it very strongly.”

Concluding his comments on Malavika’s performance, Karthi said, “I think she has done a fabulous job in this film. I think they will get a lot of attention. As a performer, I think we will see her very seriously. The way she carried herself, it was very beautiful in everything.”

Sardar 2 continues the story from the first instalment and brings Karthi back in the lead role, with Malavika Mohanan joining the cast as Sara.

Also Read: Malavika Mohanan says Onam has become more meaningful with age: “I just want to make memories with my family”

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