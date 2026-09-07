The Vishnu Mohan directorial is set against the backdrop of the 2022 Russia-Ukraine war and draws from India’s large-scale evacuation mission.

The upcoming Malayalam film Operation Ganga starring Mohanlal in the lead, is adding military expertise to its production as Squadron Leader Varlin Panwar has joined the project as a military adviser. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vishnu Mohan and produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies, the film is currently progressing with its shoot.

Mohanlal starrer Operation Ganga gets military expertise as Squadron Leader Varlin Panwar joins as adviser

Squadron Leader Varlin Panwar will advise the team on combat manoeuvres and military sequences, with her expertise expected to contribute to the depiction of the film’s action and rescue operations. Her involvement comes as the makers focus on adding military detailing and realism to a story centred on a high-stakes evacuation mission.

Set against the backdrop of the 2022 Russia-Ukraine war, Operation Ganga draws from India’s evacuation mission of the same name, during which thousands of stranded Indian citizens, including students, were brought back from Ukraine. The film is positioned around the challenges involved in the evacuation and the larger circumstances surrounding the mission.

The project features Mohanlal in the lead, with Arjun Rampal, Bhagyashri Borse, Parthiban and Adil Hussain in key roles. Music composer Shashwat Sachdev, who recently worked on the pan-Indian film Dhurandhar, is composing the score for Operation Ganga.

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The technical team includes cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, known for Pushpa 1 & 2, production designer Rajeevan, whose credits include GOAT, Meiyazhagan, Amaran and Kathanar, and action director Sea Young Oh, known for Dhurandhar and Kill. The makers have also brought together a crew with experience across large-scale action and visual productions.

Editor Shameer Mohammed is part of the technical team, along with sound designer Bishwadeep Chatterjee, known for Dhurandhar, Uri, 3 Idiots, and Padmaavat, and VFX supervisor K. V. Sanjit, whose credits include Kantara. Sqn Ldr Varlin Panwar, associated with Safed Sagar, Border 2 and Fighter, serves as the Military Advisor.

Lokah costume director Melvy J, makeup artist Ronex Xavier and production controller Rinny Divakar are also part of the crew. Operation Ganga is produced by Gokulam Gopalan, with Baiju Gopalan and V. C. Praveen serving as co-producers and Krishnamoorthy as executive producer.

Also Read: Mohanlal’s L367 officially titled Operation Ganga, set against India’s Ukraine evacuation mission

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