The actor’s latest initiative involved providing academic essentials customised to the individual requirements of children associated with the NGO.

Rashmika Mandanna has extended support to 55 young learners associated with Aashray NGO by helping provide essential academic supplies for their education. The initiative included study tables, school bags and complete stationery kits, with the resources customised according to the individual needs of the children.

Rashmika Mandanna supports 55 young learners through Aashray NGO, provides study tables, school bags and stationery kits

The initiative was aimed at providing the students with everyday academic essentials, including dedicated spaces and supplies that could assist them with their studies. According to the details shared by the NGO, the support was focused on addressing specific requirements of the young learners.

Aashray NGO acknowledged Rashmika’s contribution and also thanked Sai Pavan for his role in facilitating the initiative. In a statement, the organisation said, "A heartfelt thank you to actress Rashmika Mandanna Garu for her kind support and encouragement. Special thanks to Sai Pavan Garu for his immediate response and valuable support in helping fulfill our children’s wishes. Your timely support brought great happiness and beautiful smiles to the children. We are truly grateful for your kindness and care."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smile With Shine Welfare Society (@smilewithshine_19)



The NGO also shared a video capturing the children receiving the academic supplies. The footage features their reactions as they receive the study-related resources provided through the initiative.

Rashmika has previously been associated with initiatives involving community support. Earlier this year, Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda also used their wedding celebrations as an opportunity to support people through food offerings, sweet distribution and other community initiatives.

The latest initiative comes alongside Rashmika’s ongoing work in the entertainment industry. The actor has projects across multiple Indian film industries and continues to maintain a pan-India presence through her film choices. Her recent association with community-focused initiatives has also brought attention to her efforts beyond her acting career.

On the work front, Rashmika is gearing up for major releases including Ranabaali with husband Vijay Deverakonda that is expected to hit cinemas in October this year. She will also be a part of Raaka starring Allu Arjun and an ensemble cast and reunite with the South superstar for Pushpa 3 The Rampage.

Also Read: Mysaa director Rawindra Pulle reveals a stuntwoman refused to do underwater sequence for Rashmika Mandanna; says, “Rashmika stepped in and said she would attempt it herself”

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