Rahul Sankrityan directorial moves into post-production as the makers begin the countdown to its worldwide Dussehra release.

Ranabaali makers unveil new poster of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna as they wrap up shoot of historic drama

The shooting of Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, has been wrapped. The makers announced the completion of the shoot on September 17, along with a new poster featuring the lead pair, as the film gears up for its worldwide theatrical release on October 16, 2026.

Ranabaali makers unveil new poster of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna as they wrap up shoot of historic drama

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the period drama brings Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna together on screen again. The duo will be seen in the roles of Ranabaali and Jayamma, respectively. The film has been generating interest since its announcement, with the makers unveiling character posters, songs and glimpses as part of its promotional campaign ahead of the theatrical release.

The newly released monochrome poster features the actors in period attire. Vijay appears as Ranabaali in an intense look, while Rashmika is seen as Jayamma alongside him. The poster was unveiled to mark the completion of the film’s shoot and the beginning of the final countdown to its theatrical release. The visual also offers a glimpse into the period setting and the contrasting personas of the two central characters.

Sharing the update on social media, the makers wrote: "Ranabaali & Jayamma will meet you in 29 DAYS Shoot wrapped up! Countdown to witness spectacular cinema begins #Ranabaali GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 16.10.26."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mythri Movie Makers (@mythriofficial)



The film is set against a historical backdrop and centres on the conflict between righteousness and tyranny. The makers have also positioned its October 16 release around the Dussehra festive period, bringing the film to theatres during one of the major festive windows on the calendar.

Ranabaali marks another collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who have previously shared screen space. The film features music by Ajay–Atul and is expected to move into post-production following the completion of its principal photography. With the lead actors coming together in period avatars, the film marks a different setting for their on-screen pairing.

With the shoot now wrapped, the makers have begun the 29-day countdown to the film’s release. Ranabaali is scheduled to arrive in theatres worldwide on October 16, 2026.

Also Read: Ranabaali Teaser Out: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna lead a gritty historical saga

More Pages: Ranabaali Box Office Collection

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