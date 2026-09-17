The much-anticipated Telugu project of Dulquer Salmaan, Aakasamlo Oka Tara, now has a release date. The makers have confirmed that the film will hit theatres worldwide on November 20, 2026.

Dulquer Salmaan starrer Aakasamlo Oka Tara gets a release date: Here’s when the multilingual film hits theatres

Directed by Pavan Sadineni, the film has been among the most awaited upcoming projects of Dulquer Salmaan, since it was first announced in July 2024. It marks the big-screen debut of Satvika Veeravalli, who stars opposite Dulquer as the female lead, while Shruti Haasan plays a pivotal role in the narrative. Shruti's casting was revealed earlier this year, with the makers marking the occasion by releasing her first look from the film on her birthday.

Aakasamlo Oka Tara is being produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam under the Lightbox Media banner, with Swapna Cinema and Geetha Arts coming on board as presenters. Music for the film is being composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, who joins the project's creative team led by director Pavan Sadineni.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)



The film adds to Dulquer Salmaan's growing filmography in Telugu cinema, a space where he has built considerable goodwill in recent years. His previous outings in the language, including Sita Ramam and Lucky Baskhar, were both critically and commercially well received, cementing his position as a bankable star for Telugu audiences. With Aakasamlo Oka Tara, the actor looks to continue that momentum.

Notably, the film is not being restricted to a single-language release. It is being mounted as a multilingual project, with simultaneous releases planned across Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi, a move that signals the scale and pan-India ambitions the makers have attached to the film.

With the theatrical date now locked in, the film's promotional campaign is expected to gather pace in the coming weeks. Further details, including a trailer and additional cast announcements, are likely to be rolled out closer to the release as anticipation around the project continues to build.

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan turns singer for I Am Game song ‘Loser’; actor says, “It’s a song that celebrates losers”

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