Ram Charan arrives in the UK for Peddi fan screenings on June 27

Ram Charan has travelled to the United Kingdom ahead of special fan screenings of Peddi on June 27, where he will watch the film alongside audiences at Cineworld, Hounslow. Director Buchi Babu Sana will also attend the event.

Ram Charan arrives in the UK for Peddi fan screenings on June 27

The makers confirmed that Ram Charan received a warm welcome from fans upon his arrival in the UK. The screenings are scheduled across four shows at 2 pm, 2:20 pm, 2:40 pm, and 3 pm.

The official announcement was shared on social media with the caption, “Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan has landed in UK to watch #Peddi with the audience. Cineworld, Hounslow, United Kingdom on 27th June (Tomorrow)2 PM, 2.20 PM, 2.40 PM & 3 PM shows.”

Released in theatres worldwide on June 4, 2026, Peddi has been performing strongly at the worldwide box office, driven by audience word of mouth. The film features Ram Charan alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and IVY Entertainment, with co-producer Ishan Saksena. The film's technical team includes music by A. R. Rahman, cinematography by R. Rathnavelu, production design by Avinash Kolla, editing by Navin Nooli, and executive production by V. Y. Praveen Kumar.

Peddi was released in North India by Jio Studios, which previously distributed Dhurandhar, Dhurandhar The Revenge, and Raja Shivaji.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi and Sukumar to attend celebration of Ram Charan starrer Peddi in Hyderabad

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