Prime Video has released the gripping trailer of its upcoming Telugu Original series Isakapatnam, offering a glimpse into a crime-filled world where family loyalties, political ambitions, and gangster rivalries collide. Set in a fictional port town, the seven-episode thriller revolves around a bitter father-daughter conflict that threatens to upend the town's carefully balanced power structure.

Prime Video unveils Isakapatnam trailer, teasing a brutal father-daughter battle for power; watch

The story follows Naidu, played by Samuthirakani, who reigns over the town with influence stretching across politics, crime, and business. Feared by his rivals and always a step ahead of those plotting against him, Naidu believes his empire is untouchable. However, his greatest challenge comes from within his own family when his daughter Bharati, portrayed by Aishwarya Rajesh, refuses to accept the life dictated by her father's authority.

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Determined to carve her own path, Bharati's rebellion sparks a fierce battle that goes beyond personal differences. As tensions between father and daughter intensify, shifting alliances, long-held grudges, and political aspirations push the town toward chaos, with everyone caught in the escalating conflict.

Directed by Garry BH, the series is written by Prashant Ragathi, with dialogues by Tajuddin Syed. It is produced by Rahul Tamada and Saideep Reddy Borra under the banner of Tamada Media Productions.

Alongside Samuthirakani and Aishwarya Rajesh, Isakapatnam features a strong supporting cast including Sunil, Naresh Agastya, Merin Philip, Sudhakar Komakula, Rajeev Kanakala, Mime Gopi, Rohini, Banerjee, Jwala Koti, Ravi Varma, and Raja Chembolu in key roles.

The series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on July 2. It will be available in Telugu, with dubbed versions in Tamil and Hindi, along with subtitles in 15 languages, including English. The thriller will stream across India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Isakapatnam also forms part of Prime Video's entertainment slate for Amazon Prime Day's landmark tenth edition in India, which promises subscribers a host of exclusive premieres, new launches, shopping deals, and special offers.

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