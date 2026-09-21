Kartikeya Gummakonda, known for RX 100 and Valimai, has announced his next project titled Comeback, unveiling the news on his birthday alongside a special glimpse. The announcement marks a significant expansion of his career, as the actor takes on the roles of director and writer in addition to headlining the film as its lead.

Kartikeya Gummakonda marks his birthday with a bold triple role as actor, writer and director of Comeback

The project has been launched under Kartikeya's own production banner, Kartikeya Creative Works, with his wife, Lohitha Reddy, serving as producer. Positioned as a family-led venture, the film is slated for a theatrical release in 2027.

The glimpse released on the occasion introduces the story through a voiceover, revealing that the protagonist, a boxer played by Kartikeya, has been out of the public eye for three years. The narrative hints that the character has largely been written off during this period, raising questions about what a comeback can achieve after such a prolonged silence. The years in between remain unexplained in the glimpse, adding an element of intrigue to the setup. The visuals suggest a character built around discipline and controlled physical strength, with production design by KR Kumar Manne.

Going by the glimpse, Comeback appears to lean towards a grounded, grit-driven approach rather than a conventional high-gloss sports drama, with an emphasis on the physical and mental toll of a comeback attempt. Kartikeya's known fitness background is expected to lend credibility to the training and combat sequences featured in the film.

The technical team includes Vijay Bulganin on music, Kalyan Suryaprakash as editor, Shilpa Tanguturu handling costumes, and Surya Akella as creative director. Jagadeesh Cheekati is the cinematographer, while Sudheer Telaprolu comes on board as Executive Producer.

The announcement comes roughly two years after Kartikeya's last theatrical outing, Bhaje Vaayu Vegam, and follows a period during which audiences had been anticipating his next move. With Comeback, the actor takes on his most expanded creative role to date, ahead of the film's planned 2027 release.

Also Read: First Look: RX100 fame hero Kartikeya plays the leading man in the comedy Bedurulanka 2012

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.