As Ennu Ninte Moideen completes 11 years, Parvathy Thiruvothu has revisited one of the most defining performances of her career. The National Award-winning actor played Kanchanamala in R.S. Vimal’s 2015 romantic drama, which brought the real-life love story of Kanchanamala and B.P. Moideen to the screen, with Prithviraj Sukumaran playing Moideen.

Ennu Ninte Moideen turns 11: Parvathy Thiruvothu revisits Kanchanamala and her approach to the role

Based on the lives of Kanchanamala and B.P. Moideen from Mukkam in Kozhikode, Ennu Ninte Moideen went on to become a box-office success. Parvathy’s portrayal of Kanchanamala also earned her the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress, adding to the significance of the role in her career.

For Parvathy, portraying a real person meant looking beyond the romance at the woman whose life she was bringing to the screen. While preparing for the character, the actor spent time with the real Kanchanamala, choosing to observe and listen to her in order to understand her personality, choices and circumstances.

Reflecting on the process of portraying the character, Parvathy said, “Kanchanamala was someone I was constantly trying to understand. I realised that relatability isn’t required for me to portray a character in the best possible way. What matters is understanding the person, their choices, and the circumstances they come from. What I would not do is judge characters for their choices. And working with Prithvi on the film was also a very special experience because we were both trying to understand these two people and their relationship with honesty.”

The film also marked an important collaboration between Parvathy and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The two actors subsequently reunited for My Story, Koode and I, Nobody, continuing their professional association across different projects.

More than a decade after its release, Kanchanamala remains a notable character in Parvathy’s filmography. Her reflection on the role also offers insight into an approach that focuses on understanding characters through their individual circumstances rather than attempting to make them relatable to the actor.

Parvathy is currently riding high on the success of Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar. She will next be seen in Storm, an upcoming thriller from Prime Video and HRX Films.

Also Read: Parvathy Thiruvothu plays three different shades of cops across Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar, Daayra and Dhootha 2

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