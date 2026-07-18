Parvathy Thiruvothu extends support to Sonam Wangchuk amid protest row; says “We will never let OUR India be run by crooks and liars”

Parvathy Thiruvothu has once again used her social media platform to comment on a public issue, this time expressing support for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk amid the ongoing developments surrounding his protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Parvathy Thiruvothu extends support to Sonam Wangchuk amid protest row; says “We will never let OUR India be run by crooks and liars”

Taking to social media, Parvathy shared a strongly worded note condemning what she described as an erosion of democratic rights while extending solidarity to protesters. “Abduction of our rights. Abduction of our voices. When the protectors become the abusers, we better remind them that we will never let OUR India be run by crooks and liars. Solidarity and support to the brave citizens at Jantar Mantar and across the country,” she wrote in the caption along with sharing a photo from the protest on Instagram.

Her post comes as Sonam Wangchuk's protest has drawn nationwide attention. On July 18, the activist was shifted from Jantar Mantar to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital after completing nearly 20 days of an indefinite hunger strike. Authorities stated that the move was made to ensure he received essential medical care as concerns over his deteriorating health intensified, while the incident also triggered political reactions and public debate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parvathy Thiruvothu (@par_vathy)



Parvathy has consistently spoken about social and civic issues throughout her career. Whether addressing gender equality, workplace safety, mental health or broader public concerns, the actor has often used her platform to share her views on matters beyond cinema.

On the professional front, Parvathy continues to balance projects across Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and other Indian film industries. Among her most anticipated upcoming ventures is Storm, an ensemble series that also features a predominantly female cast. The project marks Hrithik Roshan's debut as a producer and is expected to premiere on Prime Video.

Known for performances in films across multiple languages, Parvathy has built a reputation for choosing content-driven roles while remaining vocal about issues she believes warrant public discussion. Her latest statement on the Sonam Wangchuk issue has now added her name to the growing list of personalities who have reacted to the developments surrounding the activist's ongoing protest.

As conversations around Wangchuk's health and the events at Jantar Mantar continue, Parvathy's post has generated significant engagement on social media, with users discussing both her message and the broader issues raised by the protest.

Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran calls Parvathy Thiruvothu “an incredibly intelligent actor”; adds, “She will become a wonderful director one day”

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