The two actors are starring together in I, Nobody, which will release in theatres on July 9.

As I, Nobody gears up for its theatrical release, one of the film's biggest talking points has been the reunion of Parvathy Thiruvothu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, whose collaborations in Ennu Ninte Moideen and Koode continue to be cherished by audiences. Now, Prithviraj has opened up about what makes Parvathy one of the most remarkable collaborators he has worked with.

Prithviraj Sukumaran calls Parvathy Thiruvothu “an incredibly intelligent actor”; adds, “She will become a wonderful director one day”

Speaking in an interview with Galatta Plus, Prithviraj had nothing but praise for his co-star, describing her as someone whose understanding of cinema goes far beyond acting. “Parvathy is an incredibly intelligent actor. I don't just mean her acting skills. I don't think she judges a script by how much she has to do in it. She understands when a script has the potential to become a great film, and she knows that by being a part of it, she can make it even better,” he shared.

The actor-filmmaker also expressed his confidence in Parvathy's creative instincts, adding that he sees a filmmaker in her future. “I’ve known her for a long time, and I genuinely believe she will become a wonderful director one day because she understands cinema at that level,” Prithviraj said.

His comments reflect the deep mutual respect the two actors have built over years of working together.

Their on-screen collaborations have consistently earned praise for their authenticity and emotional depth, making I, Nobody one of the most anticipated thrillers of the year. Directed by Nisam Basheer, I, Nobody is all set to release in theatres on July 9. Following the thriller, Parvathy Thiruvothu will next be seen in Hrithik Roshan and Amazon Prime’s upcoming series Storm.

Also Read: Parvathy Thiruvothu reflects on 20 years in cinema: “I feel like I’m just starting out again”

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