Moviegoers have been eagerly waiting for GDN, one of the most awaited biographical dramas of the year, ever since its trailer was unveiled. Featuring Pan India star R. Madhavan as the legendary inventor Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, the film has generated significant excitement among audiences across the country. Initially slated to arrive in theatres on July 17, the makers have now officially postponed its release. The pan-India biographical drama will now release worldwide on August 7, 2026.

R. Madhavan’s GDN to now release on August 7 after postponement

According to the makers, the change in release date has been made to ensure the period drama gets the extensive and premium theatrical showcasing it deserves across multiple language markets. Along with the announcement, a new poster featuring R. Madhavan has also been unveiled, showcasing the actor's striking transformation into GD Naidu and further building anticipation for the film.

GDN is set for a pan-India release across Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film explores the inspiring yet challenging life of Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, often referred to as the "Edison of India." It traces the journey of the pioneering inventor whose innovations, including India's first indigenous electric motor, made history, though his remarkable contributions have faded from mainstream recognition over time.

After receiving an overwhelming response for Dhurandhar, R. Madhavan takes on another significant role by portraying the celebrated inventor in GDN. The project holds special importance for the actor, who has also co-written the screenplay. Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Sathyaraj and Priyamani, the biographical drama is now scheduled to make its worldwide theatrical debut on August 7, 2026.

Also Read : R Madhavan says GD Naidu deserves national recognition: “People should at least know about him”

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