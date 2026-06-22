Nidhhi Agerwal participates in Global Conference on Education for Sustainable Future: “I would never miss an opportunity to speak about my country on a global platform”

Actor Nidhhi Agerwal was invited to participate in the Global Conference on Education for Sustainable Future, organised by the Sustainable Development Council (SDC), a United Nations ECOSOC-recognised organisation.

Nidhhi Agerwal participates in Global Conference on Education for Sustainable Future: “I would never miss an opportunity to speak about my country on a global platform”

The conference brought together leaders, educators, innovators and delegates from across the globe to discuss the role of education in building a more sustainable future.

Agerwal shared that the invitation came unexpectedly, and that the organising team had likely come across one of her podcasts before extending the opportunity. “The opportunity came as a complete surprise. I believe the team may have come across one of my podcasts and subsequently invited me to speak at the conference. I was both thrilled and honoured. During my school and college years, we often participated in activities centred around the United Nations, so having the opportunity to speak at a UN recognised platform was incredibly special for me,” she said.

“Having the opportunity to share my thoughts and perspectives while representing my country before a panel comprising delegates from different nations was truly an honour. I am a proud Indian, and I would never miss an opportunity to speak about my country on a global platform,” Agerwal added.

Agerwal did not publicly announce her participation at the time, choosing not to share the appearance on social media or through press channels during the event.

Looking ahead, Nidhhi Agerwal is currently focused on the untitled Nikhil Kartheek horror-thriller while also exploring more grounded, relationship-driven stories. Alongside her acting commitments, she has expanded into entrepreneurship with the launch of her hair wellness brand, Hair Dare You Rituals. As she continues to balance film and business ventures, her focus remains on taking on meaningful projects across industries.

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