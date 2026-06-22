Editor-turned-filmmaker Sandeep Francis’ short film Switch Off has been selected in the Bucheon Choice: World Shorts category at the 30th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN), where it will have its world premiere.

Sandeep Francis’ Switch Off becomes only Indian short in main competition at BIFAN 2026, South Korea

The psychological thriller is the only Indian short film competing in the main lineup at the festival, which runs from July 2 to 12, 2026, in Bucheon, South Korea.

In Switch Off, a seemingly dead phone returns to life and begins documenting a man’s reality, including his future. As the images grow increasingly fatal, he finds himself trapped in a moment he cannot escape.

The film marks the directorial debut of Francis, known as the editor of Raid 2, Drishyam 2, Shaitaan, and the forthcoming Drishyam 3. Francis said: “As a longtime admirer of Korean cinema, premiering my first film in South Korea feels truly surreal. I’m especially grateful to Abhishek (Pathak) and Panorama Studios for believing in the film and backing this project so wholeheartedly. Their support gave me the confidence to bring this story to life. We are also proud that Switch Off is the only Indian short film competing in the section this year, making it an even more meaningful moment to represent India on such a prestigious global platform. We look forward to sharing the film with audiences in BIFAN and beyond.”

Abhishek Pathak, filmmaker and managing director of Panorama Studios, said, “At Panorama Studios, we have always believed that great stories can transcend borders, languages and cultures. Over the years, our vision has been to create and champion content that resonates not just with Indian audiences but with viewers across the world. Switch Off is a perfect example of that philosophy. It is a sharp, original and universally engaging thriller that showcases the incredible creative talent emerging from India.”

Switch Off is presented by Panorama Studios. BIFAN 2026 runs from July 2 to 12 in Bucheon, South Korea.

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