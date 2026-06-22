The actress took to social media to congratulate her former co-star as the action-comedy drama continues to receive appreciation from audiences and industry colleagues alike.

The latest outing of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Maa Inti Bangaram has emerged as one of the most talked-about releases of the season, earning praise from audiences as well as members of the film fraternity. As the film continues to perform strongly at the box office, Samantha has been receiving congratulatory messages from colleagues across the industry. Joining the list is actress Nayanthara, who recently extended her best wishes to the star through a heartfelt social media post.

Nayanthara cheers for Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Maa Inti Bangaram success; pens sweet note amid film’s strong box office run

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Nayanthara shared a poster of Maa Inti Bangaram along with details highlighting the film’s growing box office success. The actress also penned a warm note for Samantha, writing, “Happy for u sammmm @samantharuthprabhuoffl You deserve all the love n success ..bigggg congratulations to the entire team of MIB.”

The gesture has garnered attention from fans of both actresses, who have often admired the mutual respect and camaraderie they share. Samantha has frequently expressed her admiration for Nayanthara and has publicly supported several of her projects over the years. Nayanthara’s latest message further reflects the positive bond the two stars continue to maintain despite their busy professional schedules.

The actresses previously shared screen space in the romantic comedy-drama Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which also featured Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role. Their on-screen chemistry and performances were appreciated by audiences, and fans have often hoped to see them collaborate once again.

Meanwhile, directed by B. V. Nandini Reddy, Maa Inti Bangaram marks an important milestone in Samantha’s career. The Telugu-language action-comedy drama has Samantha not only leading the cast but also backing the project as a producer under her banner, Tralala Moving Pictures. The film has been produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru, and Himank Reddy Duvvuru.

The film also features Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami, and Sreemukhi in key roles. With music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography by Om Prakash, and editing by Dharmendra Kakarala, the entertainer follows the story of a former assassin who is compelled to revisit her dangerous past after her family becomes the target of old enemies.

Released on June 19, 2026, Maa Inti Bangaram has been drawing appreciation for its blend of action, emotion, and humour, with Samantha’s performance emerging as one of the film’s biggest highlights.

Meanwhile, Samantha continues to remain in the spotlight beyond her professional achievements. The actress has been making headlines recently after a viral video sparked speculation among fans about a possible pregnancy. Samantha, who married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in December 2025, has not addressed the rumours publicly so far. While the speculation continues, the actress is currently enjoying the success of Maa Inti Bangaram and the overwhelming support coming her way from fans and colleagues alike.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns fierce action hero in Maa Inti Bangaaram trailer; film set for June 19 release

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