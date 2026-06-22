Actor Malavika Mohanan recently offered a glimpse into her ongoing Chennai schedule as she continues filming Pocket Novel, helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Thiagarajan Kumararaja. With several exciting projects lined up across industries, the actress opened up about her experience of working with the celebrated director and sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi in the film.

Malavika Mohanan calls Pocket Novel a dream project; says, “Working with Thiagarajan Kumararaja was on my wishlist”

Speaking about being part of the project, Malavika expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “Working with Thiagarajan Kumararaja was on my wishlist. He has returned to making a film after seven years and I never thought that the odds of him making a film and me getting to be a part of it would align. It has worked out in the most beautiful manner.”

Pocket Novel also marks a memorable collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi. Although both actors have appeared in the same films before, this is the first time they are getting substantial scenes together. Reflecting on their association, Malavika said, “This is actually the third film we are in together. However, the third time’s the charm as we are sharing the screen space. When I met him on sets and I told him this about how it took three films for us to have combination scenes, he blanked out that we were also part of Petta. But now he has gone on to become a family friend. He is such a sweet soul.”

Currently enjoying her shoot schedule in Chennai, Malavika considers Pocket Novel a particularly meaningful project. From fulfilling her long-held wish of working with Thiagarajan Kumararaja to finally sharing significant screen time with Vijay Sethupathi, the film has become an important milestone in her career journey.

Apart from Pocket Novel, Malavika is also gearing up for the release of Sardar 2, where she stars alongside Karthi. With a promising slate of projects and notable collaborations ahead, the actress continues to strengthen her presence across industries, leaving fans eager for her upcoming performances.

Also Read : Malavika Mohanan shares BTS moments from Pocket Novel shoot; opens up about Chennai heat, challenging scenes and team bonding

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