The excitement around The Paradise, starring Natural Star Nani, is steadily reaching fever pitch as the film gears up for its grand worldwide release. Bollywood Hungama has now learned that the team is set to make a splash in Mumbai with a mega promotional event just before the film arrives in cinemas.

EXCLUSIVE: Nani, Raghav Juyal, Sonali Kulkarni and Kayadu Lohar to attend MEGA The Paradise event in Mumbai ahead of release

According to a source, Nani will be joined by Sonali Kulkarni, Kayadu Lohar and Raghav Juyal for the event, which will be held at PVR in Juhu, Mumbai.

The source told Bollywood Hungama, “So far, the team of The Paradise has not held a promotional event in Mumbai. Hence, the makers wanted to do something significant in the city just before the release. Nani, Sonali Kulkarni, Kayadu Lohar and Raghav Juyal will be present and the event is expected to be something to watch out for. Mumbai is obviously an extremely important centre and the event should further enhance the buzz for The Paradise, especially in the Hindi-speaking markets.”

Another industry source remarked that the makers have managed to generate considerable curiosity despite following an unconventional promotional strategy. The source said, “The Paradise is already quite high on buzz. What’s fascinating is that the makers took the path-breaking decision of not releasing a conventional theatrical trailer before release, and yet there’s significant hype around the film. They have deliberately kept several aspects of the movie under wraps, and that mystery has only added to the audience’s curiosity.”

Directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, The Paradise will have a grand worldwide theatrical release on September 24, 2026, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, English and Spanish.

Also Read: Nani reveals he was already a fan of Raghav Juyal before The Paradise: “I know how much of a contribution came from Raghav’s side in Kill”

More Pages: The Paradise Box Office Collection

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