The action entertainer also stars Manoj Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles is expected to hit cinemas in Christmas 2026.

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s much-awaited action entertainer, which was being referred to as #NBK111, has been officially titled Dada. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film has also locked its theatrical release date as December 24, 2026, coinciding with the Christmas period.

Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer NBK111 gets its title – Dada; makers unveil new announcement poster

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner, Dada has been generating buzz since the makers unveiled the glimpse titled ‘Entry Of An Era’ on Balakrishna’s birthday. The latest title announcement was accompanied by a poster and a short glimpse that offer a look at the actor’s character in the film.

In the poster, Balakrishna is seen sporting sunglasses, a leather jacket and a thick gold chain, with a weapon resting on his shoulder. The actor’s rugged appearance and stern expression are in keeping with the mass-oriented positioning of his character, who is described as a tough personality.

The title glimpse opens with a voiceover referring to Balakrishna’s character as Sher. The sequence then features police officers surrounding him and warning him that they will shoot him in the chest. Balakrishna’s response forms the central dialogue moment of the glimpse. The makers have also introduced him with the title ‘The King Of Chaos.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DADA (@nbkisdada)

Gopichand Malineni has presented Balakrishna in a larger-than-life action avatar, while S Thaman’s background score adds to the intensity of the sequence. The ‘Raja Hoon Main’ track also plays in the background during the glimpse.



Dada is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 24, making it a Christmas release. The film features Manoj Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal in important roles. The technical team includes cinematographer Arvind S Kashyap, composer S Thaman, production designer AS Prakash and editor Navin Nooli. Sai Madhav Burra has penned the dialogues, while Ram Lakshman, Ravi Varma and Vvenkat have handled the action choreography.

The film marks the reunion of Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni after their previous collaboration Veera Simha Reddy. With Dada being mounted as a large-scale action entertainer, the new project is expected to continue their association in the action genre.

Also Read: Manoj Manchu joins Nandamuri Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni’s NBK111

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