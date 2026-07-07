Mythri Movie Makers extends warm birthday wishes to Rishab Shetty: “May Jai Hanuman mark another glorious chapter in your remarkable journey”

National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty, who won widespread acclaim with the Kantara franchise, is gearing up to portray Lord Hanuman in the much-awaited mythological epic Jai Hanuman. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series, the film has generated immense excitement ever since it was announced.

Mythri Movie Makers extends warm birthday wishes to Rishab Shetty: “May Jai Hanuman mark another glorious chapter in your remarkable journey”

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Prasanth Varma, whose blockbuster HanuMan reshaped the superhero genre in Indian cinema, Jai Hanuman marks the next major installment in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe. The film features Rishab Shetty in the powerful role of Lord Hanuman, promising audiences a never-seen-before avatar of the acclaimed actor.

On the occasion of Rishab Shetty's birthday, Mythri Movie Makers took to social media to share a heartfelt message, expressing confidence that Jai Hanuman will become another landmark in the actor's celebrated career while evolving into one of Indian cinema's most iconic spectacles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mythri Movie Makers (@mythriofficial)

The makers wrote, “Wishing the National Award-winning performer, @rishabshettyofficial Garu, a blessed birthday. May #JaiHanuman mark another glorious chapter in your remarkable journey and emerge as one of Indian cinema's most celebrated cinematic spectacles.–Team JAI HANUMAN #HappyBirthdayRishabShetty.”

Set in the era of Kaliyug, Jai Hanuman is envisioned as a grand-scale action spectacle that highlights Lord Hanuman's unwavering devotion, extraordinary strength, and timeless spirit. Earlier, the makers unveiled Rishab Shetty's striking first-look poster as the divine warrior, drawing praise from fans. The actor has also been undergoing an intense physical transformation to authentically portray the revered deity.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series, the film is mounted on a lavish scale under Prasanth Varma's direction. The project boasts an accomplished technical team, including Oscar-winning composer M. M. Keeravani for music, cinematographer S. Thirunavukkarasu, and production designer Srinagendhra Thangala. Together, they aim to create a visually grand mythological epic that combines breathtaking visuals with emotional storytelling.

Also Read : Amit Trivedi replaces Pritam as composer for Rishab Shetty starrer The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

More Pages: Jai Hanuman Box Office Collection

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