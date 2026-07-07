Keerthy Suresh on juggling two film shoots in a day: “Hydrating in and out when you have to shoot for one film till 4 pm and another post that!”

Keerthy Suresh is currently navigating one of the busiest phases of her career, effortlessly balancing multiple film projects across different languages while maintaining her reputation as one of the industry's most sought-after actresses.

Keerthy Suresh on juggling two film shoots in a day: “Hydrating in and out when you have to shoot for one film till 4 pm and another post that!”

The National Award-winning star recently offered fans a sneak peek into her packed schedule through an Instagram Story. Sharing a selfie from her car while wearing a sheet mask, Keerthy revealed how she has been hopping from one film set to another without much of a break. She wrote, "Hydrating in and out when you have to shoot for one film till 4 pm and another post that! Long day aheadddd. Gooood morninggg. P.S : Still hunting for sheet masks that fits my tiny face."

Her candid update quickly resonated with fans, who praised her dedication and work ethic. Managing back-to-back shoots is no easy task, but Keerthy appears to be making the most of every moment, even fitting in a quick skincare session while travelling between filming locations.

The actress's hectic routine reflects her impressive slate of upcoming projects. She is set to make an appearance in the Bollywood film Raftaar, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. In Tamil cinema, she will headline the courtroom drama Sathyavan Savithiri alongside Mysskin. She is also paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Ravi Kiran Kola's Telugu action entertainer Rowdy Janardhana. Adding to the excitement, Keerthy also has an untitled multilingual multi-starrer featuring Venkatesh Daggubati and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in the works.

Known for seamlessly balancing critically acclaimed, content-driven films with mainstream commercial entertainers, Keerthy continues to expand her versatile filmography. Her latest social media post serves as a glimpse into the relentless pace behind her successful career, highlighting the hard work, discipline, and commitment required as she moves directly from one film set to the next during one of the most demanding periods of her professional journey.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Nag Ashwin reveals why Keerthy Suresh was his ONLY choice for Mahanati: “She had to convincingly portray even a 14-year-old”

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