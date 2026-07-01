The change comes after Pritam announced his decision to take a break from mainstream films, with Prasoon Joshi continuing as the film's lyricist.

The makers of The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have announced a key creative change, with National Award-winning composer Amit Trivedi coming on board to compose the music for the upcoming historical film. The development follows composer Pritam's recent announcement that he is taking a break from mainstream films.

Amit Trivedi replaces Pritam as composer for Rishab Shetty starrer The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Directed by Sandeep Singh, the two-part historical saga stars Rishab Shetty in the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. With Amit Trivedi now joining the project, lyricist Prasoon Joshi, who has been associated with the film since its early stages, will continue to write the songs.

According to sources close to the development, the makers decided to bring Amit Trivedi on board after Pritam stepped away from the project following his decision to take a break from commercial cinema. The film also marks a first for Trivedi, as it will be his first Hindi historical feature based on the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

A source close to the production said, “The team firmly believes Amit Trivedi is the perfect creative force to bring this epic to life musically. His ability to blend powerful orchestration with deeply rooted Indian melodies, combined with Prasoon Joshi’s powerful writing, makes for an exceptional creative partnership. The music has to reflect the courage, vision, emotion and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and we are confident this soundtrack will become one of the defining highlights of the film.”

The film is being planned as a two-part cinematic project and features Rishab Shetty in the lead role, alongside Arjun Rampal, Vivek Oberoi and an ensemble cast. The makers have mounted the project on a large scale, with production expected to begin later this year.

While plot details have largely been kept under wraps, the film is expected to chronicle the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The addition of Amit Trivedi and the continuation of Prasoon Joshi's association complete an important part of the film's creative team ahead of the commencement of production.

The announcement comes shortly after Pritam informed fans that he would be taking a break from mainstream films, prompting changes to his upcoming commitments. With Amit Trivedi now taking over music duties, The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj moves forward with a revised musical team as preparations continue for its shoot later this year.

Also Read: Rishab Shetty’s film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj expands into two-part saga with over Rs. 500 crores budget: Report

More Pages: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Box Office Collection

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