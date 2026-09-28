Mysaa, starring Rashmika Mandanna in a new avatar, is set to release in cinemas on November 27, 2026. The film is positioned as a female-led pan-India cinematic venture and combines action with a father-daughter story set against the backdrop of tribal lands.

Mysaa makers unveil glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna’s final war sequence

The makers have now shared a glimpse from the film’s final war sequence. The update comes after the release of posters and other promotional material, followed by the film’s teaser, which offered a look at Rashmika’s character.

Taking to social media, the makers shared a short video from the film’s last war sequence. They also wrote, “The Final War Mysaa”

Directed by Rawindra Pulle, known for his work on Sita Ramam, the film brings together action and emotional elements while placing Rashmika’s character at the centre of the story. The teaser had introduced her in a rugged and intense avatar, marking a departure from some of her previous roles.

The film’s music has been composed by Jakes Bejoy, whose score adds to the action-oriented tone of the teaser. The promotional material so far has offered glimpses of the film’s setting, characters and scale.

Produced by Unformula Films and directed by Rawindra Pulle, Mysaa is an emotional action thriller set in tribal lands. The film is expected to combine action sequences with its father-daughter narrative.

Also Read : Vijay Deverakonda praises Rashmika Mandanna’s Mysaa teaser: “Just no more injuries please”

More Pages: Mysaa Box Office Collection

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