Raghav Juyal has shared a heartfelt note for his The Paradise co-star Nani, reflecting on the bond they have developed while working together. The actor described Nani as someone who has supported him during uncertain moments in his career and personal life, calling him a “safe place” and crediting him with helping him gain perspective.

Raghav Juyal calls The Paradise co-star Nani “safe place”; credits him for career perspective

Taking to social media, Raghav said he admires Nani not only as an actor but also for the person he is away from the spotlight. He recalled their conversations about cinema, career choices and life, saying Nani has often made time to listen to him when he felt confused or lost. “There are very few people in life who become your safe place without even knowing it. For me, Nani dada is one of those people,” Raghav wrote.

The actor said that he has tried to put his feelings for Nani into words but still feels they would not be enough. He also recalled how Nani would speak to him for hours and make him feel understood rather than judged. “Dada, you’ve sat me down and spoke to me for hours. About cinema, about my career, about life, and sometimes about nothing in particular. You’ve heard me and understood me. You’ve never made me feel small for being confused or emotional,” he wrote.

Raghav further credited Nani with helping him think more clearly about his career. According to him, their conversations helped him understand the kind of films he wants to be part of and the choices he wants to make while remaining true to himself. “You helped me understand what kind of films I want to be a part of, what choices are worth making, and more importantly, what kind of person I want to remain while making them,” Raghav added.

The actor also praised Nani’s craft, honesty and kindness, saying he particularly admires the person he is when he is away from public attention. He expressed gratitude for having Nani in his life during a period when he needed someone who could offer both support and perspective.

Raghav concluded his note by thanking Nani for listening to him and being available when he needed guidance. “Some people mentor your career. Some people quietly hold your heart together. You have done both for me,” he wrote.

The note comes shortly after the release of The Paradise, in which Raghav and Nani share screen space. Their professional collaboration has also allowed the actors to build a friendship away from the sets, with Raghav’s post offering a glimpse into their equation.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Nani, Raghav Juyal, Sonali Kulkarni and Kayadu Lohar to attend MEGA The Paradise event in Mumbai ahead of release

More Pages: The Paradise Box Office Collection

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