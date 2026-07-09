Thalapathy Vijay’s last film, Jana Nayagan, was all set to be released on January 9 this year. However, the release of the film was indefinitely delayed due to issues between the producers and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Today, fans of the actor got the good news that the CBFC has finally passed the film.

BREAKING: Jana Nayagan FINALLY passed by the CBFC; Tamil CM Vijay-starrer gets ‘A’ certificate

The CBFC has given an adults-only rating to Jana Nayagan. As per the details on the CBFC website, the length of the film is 183.11 minutes. In other words, Jana Nayagan is 3 hours, 3 minutes and 11 seconds long.

Interestingly, Tamil films usually are passed by the CBFC’s Chennai office. But Jana Nayagan has been passed by the regional office of CBFC in Bengaluru.

Besides Vijay, Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Nassar, Sunil and others. It is directed by H Vinoth and is said to partial remake of the 2023 Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Arjun Rampal, Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela. Jana Nayagan is produced by Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions and they also have another biggie up for release, Toxic. The Yash-starrer will release in cinemas worldwide on August 26.

Now that the main censor hurdle is clear, it remains to be seen when Jana Nayagan will finally be released in cinemas. The action entertainer sadly got leaked in April. Many feel that this factor might affect its earnings. At the same time, the film continues to have a huge buzz. Moreover, in May this year, Vijay went on to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. As a result, trade expects Jana Nayagan to have a record opening in the home state.

Also Read: Jana Nayagan producer Venkat K Narayana on the overwhelming response to the film’s audio launch in Malaysia, “It echoes the legendary connection Vijay sir shares with his fans”

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