Prabhas reveals SS Rajamouli wanted him to keep a horse at home for Baahubali: “Now I have to raise a horse for your film!”

As Baahubali: The Beginning completes 11 glorious years today, the film continues to stand as one of the biggest milestones in Indian cinema. Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, the epic redefined the scale of Indian filmmaking and transformed Prabhas’ into a Pan-India superstar. Prabhas delivered one of the most celebrated performances in Indian cinema through his portrayal of Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali, characters that continue to inspire audiences across generations.

Prabhas reveals SS Rajamouli wanted him to keep a horse at home for Baahubali: “Now I have to raise a horse for your film!”

While viewers witnessed the larger-than-life spectacle on screen, the journey to becoming Baahubali demanded years of relentless preparation. Looking back at those days, Prabhas once shared a hilarious anecdote about Rajamouli's insistence on perfecting his horse-riding skills.

Sharing the experience, Prabhas said, “I would miss a horse riding session and then blame it on the weather. He insisted that I take it seriously and even asked me to keep a horse at home. I said, ‘Keep a horse at home? Are you serious?’ I had these ducks at my guest house. He told me that horses were the real deal and asked me to go horse riding every day. I said, ‘Now I have to raise a horse for your film!’”

The actor's amusing recollection perfectly reflects the extraordinary effort that went into bringing the legendary warrior to life. Rajamouli's uncompromising vision pushed Prabhas to master every aspect of the role, from sword fighting and rock climbing to horse riding, ensuring every frame looked authentic.

Eleven years later, Baahubali: The Beginning continues to inspire audiences across the world.

For the future, Prabhas has one of the most exciting line-ups in Indian cinema. The superstar will next be seen in Fauzi, Spirit, Kalki 2898 AD Part 2, and Salaar Part 2: Shouryaanga Parvam.

Also Read: S. S. Rajamouli shares emotional note after receiving prestigious honour with ‘Julliat 2026’: “Only gratitude. Deeply, deeply humbled”

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