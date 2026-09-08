Malavika Mohanan opens up on her boundless journey in cinema: “I want to work with good makers everywhere, language no bar”

Malavika Mohanan has built a varied filmography by working across multiple Indian film industries and languages. Over the course of her career, the actor has collaborated with filmmakers and actors from different cinematic backgrounds, including Prabhas, Thalapathy Vijay and Rajinikanth. In a recent interaction, she opened up about her approach to choosing projects and why she does not want to restrict herself to a particular language or industry.

Malavika Mohanan opens up on her boundless journey in cinema: “I want to work with good makers everywhere, language no bar”

Speaking about the trajectory of her career, Malavika said she does not believe that a career in cinema can necessarily be planned in advance. Instead, she has found herself drawn towards projects and experiences that offer something different, from shooting alongside communities in Wayanad to filming on a remote island in Portugal. Reflecting on the range of experiences her work has brought her, she said, "My career graph is something that always keeps me stimulated, that constantly feeds my curiosity."

The actor has also had the opportunity to share screen space with some of the prominent names in Indian cinema. Her collaborations with Prabhas, Thalapathy Vijay and Rajinikanth have added different experiences to her professional journey, while working with filmmakers across industries has allowed her to explore varied cinematic environments.

Malavika also spoke about her decision not to associate herself exclusively with one film industry. She credited the opportunities she received early in her career to working with several established filmmakers and said that her choices continue to be driven by the makers and stories rather than language.

"I want to work with good makers everywhere, language no bar," she shared, pointing to the changing landscape of Indian cinema, particularly in the post-OTT era. With films increasingly travelling across linguistic markets, actors and filmmakers have also found opportunities to work beyond traditional industry boundaries.

That approach continues to inform Malavika’s upcoming projects. She is set to appear alongside Karthi in Sardar 2 and Vijay Sethupathi in Pocket Novel. Both projects add to a filmography that spans different languages, collaborators and cinematic settings.

As Indian cinema continues to see greater movement between regional industries, Malavika’s willingness to work across languages remains an important aspect of the choices she has made so far. Her career, by her own description, continues to be shaped by curiosity and the opportunities that come her way.

Also Read: Karthi speaks about Malavika Mohanan’s Sara in Sardar 2: “Because in the film, she is my boss”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.