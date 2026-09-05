Mohanlal’s upcoming film L367 has officially been titled Operation Ganga. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vishnu Mohan, the film is inspired by India’s evacuation mission to bring back citizens stranded in Ukraine following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Mohanlal’s L367 officially titled Operation Ganga, set against India’s Ukraine evacuation mission

The title was announced by the makers on social media, confirming the subject of the film. Mohanlal leads the project, which also stars Arjun Rampal, Bhagyashri Borse, Parthiban and Adil Hussain in key roles.

Operation Ganga to focus on India’s Ukraine evacuation mission

Operation Ganga was the name given to India’s evacuation effort launched in 2022 after the Russia-Ukraine conflict left thousands of Indian citizens, including a large number of students, stranded in Ukraine. The film will draw from this real-life operation and bring the events surrounding the evacuation to the screen.

The project marks Vishnu Mohan’s follow-up to his directorial debut Meppadiyan, which earned him the National Film Award for Best Debut Film of a Director.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sree Gokulam Movies (@sreegokulammoviesofficial)

Mohanlal-led film has a pan-Indian technical team

Operation Ganga has brought together a team of technicians from different film industries. Cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, who has worked on the Pushpa films, is part of the project, while Rajeevan is serving as production designer.

The action sequences are being handled by Sea Young Oh. The technical team also includes editor Shameer Mohammed, sound designer Bishwadeep Chatterjee, VFX supervisor K. V. Sanjit and military advisor Sqn Ldr Varlin Panwar.

Music for the film is being composed by Shashwat Sachdev. Melvy J is the costume director, while Ronex Xavier is the makeup artist and Rinny Divakar serves as production controller.

Operation Ganga is produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies. Baiju Gopalan and V. C. Praveen are the co-producers, with Krishnamoorthy serving as executive producer.

Further details about the film, including its release plans and the characters played by the ensemble cast, are expected to be announced by the makers.

Also Read: L367: Director Vishnu Mohan teases big reveal of Mohanlal starrer on September 5 at 11:11 AM

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.