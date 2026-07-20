The Malayalam superstar shared glimpses from the buzzing stadium and revealed that he is soaking in the football fever despite not having a favourite team.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has joined the FIFA World Cup excitement by travelling to New York to witness the much-awaited Argentina vs Spain clash live. The actor took to social media to share glimpses from the stadium ahead of kickoff, giving fans a sneak peek into the electrifying atmosphere as thousands of football enthusiasts gathered for one of the tournament's biggest matches.

Mohanlal attends Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup match in New York; shares heartfelt post

Sharing a photo and a video from the venue on Instagram, Mohanlal expressed his excitement about being present at the high-profile encounter. Captioning his post, the actor wrote, "The stadium is buzzing. Can’t wait for kickoff. #FIFAWorldCup."

The post quickly caught the attention of fans, with many thrilled to see the veteran actor enjoying one of the biggest sporting spectacles in the world. His video from the stadium showcased the vibrant pre-match atmosphere, with fans cheering, waving flags, and creating an unforgettable backdrop before the game began.

In the video, Mohanlal addressed his fans in Malayalam and spoke about his excitement for the match. He shared that although he does not personally support any particular team, he was looking forward to enjoying the contest purely as a football lover.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)



The actor also made a special mention of football fans from Kerala, a state well known for its immense passion for the sport, particularly for the Argentina national team. "I am here in New York to watch the match between Argentina vs Spain. I personally do not have any favourite teams. I am here to enjoy the match. However, considering that all my Kerala people are rooting for Argentina, I will support them," he said.

His light-hearted remark struck a chord with fans online, especially football lovers from Kerala, many of whom appreciated the actor's gesture and welcomed him to the sea of Argentina supporters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)



On the professional front, Mohanlal was recently seen reprising his iconic role as Georgekutty in Drishyam 3, which released on his birthday, May 21, and received an overwhelming response from audiences.

The actor also has an exciting slate of projects lined up, including Thuddakam and Athimanoharam. Earlier this month, he announced Nedumkandam Miracle, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Dileesh Pothan. The upcoming project is expected to go on floors soon, adding another highly anticipated title to Mohanlal's impressive lineup.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan on working with Mohanlal in Haiwaan: says, “His meticulous performance was what struck me most”

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