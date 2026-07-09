Saif Ali Khan on working with Mohanlal in Haiwaan: says, “His meticulous performance was what struck me most”

Saif Ali Khan, who has spent over three decades building a career defined by versatility and star pairings, admitted he was still in awe while working alongside Malayalam cinema icon Mohanlal on the sets of his upcoming film Haiwaan.

Saif Ali Khan on working with Mohanlal in Haiwaan: says, “His meticulous performance was what struck me most”

A brief but memorable collaboration

Khan and Mohanlal shared screen space for a short stretch since Mohanlal appears in a cameo role in the film. Despite the limited interaction, Khan said he was struck by the veteran star’s presence and discipline. He described sensing an unmistakable aura around Mohanlal, someone whose reach spans languages, genres and generations.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Khan said, “It was interesting because of how unassuming and charming he is, like all superstars can be. But what struck me most was his meticulous performance.”

Mohanlal’s contrasting on and off screen persona

According to Khan, what stood out most was how effortlessly Mohanlal balanced two very different sides of himself. Off camera, he came across as warm, humble and approachable, but the moment filming began, his focus sharpened instantly. “He was very supportive, lovely and so unassuming off camera, and so precise and focused the second the camera’s on, which is an amazing trait,” Khan said.

He also spoke about the veteran actor’s dedication to his craft, noting that Mohanlal brought “a childlike passion for getting it right” to every scene. Khan added that observing Mohanlal’s easy camaraderie with director Priyadarshan was equally striking, saying, “They had this shorthand.”

A reunion 18 years in the making

Haiwaan also marks the reunion of Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar after nearly two decades, with the two previously having teamed up for films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anadi, Aarzoo and Tashan.

Billed as an action thriller and directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan is set for a worldwide theatrical release on September 11. With Mohanlal’s cameo already generating buzz, audiences will get to see the veteran star’s brief but impactful presence when the film hits theatres later this year.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan starrer Haiwaan locks September 11, 2026 release date

More Pages: Haiwaan Box Office Collection

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