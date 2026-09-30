Malayalam ZEE5 is set to premiere Panthadikkam, its first-ever Malayalam sports documentary, narrated by Padma Bhushan Mammootty. The five-episode series explores Kerala’s long-standing connection with football, looking at the sport’s history, traditions, rivalries and the fan culture that has developed around it over the years. The documentary will stream exclusively on Malayalam ZEE5 from October 1.

Mammootty narrates Panthadikkam, a five-episode documentary on Kerala’s football culture, streaming on Malayalam ZEE5 from October 1

Each episode runs for approximately 20 minutes and traces the evolution of football in Kerala, from the early days of club football and the golden eras of the Santosh Trophy to the modern professional landscape. The series also looks at the influence of international football icons and the strong following for Brazil and Argentina across the state.

Panthadikkam captures various aspects of Kerala’s football culture, including local turf matches, fan celebrations, heated discussions and personal journeys. It also features visuals of flex boards, painted autorickshaws and midnight screenings, while highlighting stories of fans who have travelled across the world to watch football matches. Through these accounts, the documentary looks at how the sport has become a shared cultural experience across different generations, professions and communities in Kerala.

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Produced by Dr. Sangeetha Janachandran under Stories Social, Panthadikkam is directed and scored by Nyx Lopez, with Geetartha AR serving as the writer. Joe Christo Xavier is the cinematographer, while Sajeesh Swaminathan has edited the series. The team has used a combination of visuals and sound to document the different facets of Kerala’s football culture.

Speaking about the documentary, Padmabhushan Mammootty, Narrator, said, “Football is more than just a sport in Kerala; it is an emotion that brings people together. From the streets and local grounds to the excitement of watching international matches, the passion for the game is something I have always admired. Panthadikkam explores this unique connection between Kerala and football, bringing alive the stories, celebrations and memories that make it so special. I am happy to be part of this documentary and look forward to audiences experiencing the beautiful game through these stories.”

Lloyd C. Xavier, Business Head – Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam, Zee 5, said, “At Malayalam Zee 5, while we are already a trusted and loved entertainment destination for audiences across Kerala, our ambition is to continue bringing stories that truly reflect the passions, culture, and identity of the Malayali audience. Football holds a special place in the hearts of people across the state, and with Panthadikkam, we saw an opportunity to celebrate that deep-rooted connection in a meaningful way.

As our first-ever Malayalam sports documentary, Panthadikkam, narrated by the iconic Padma Bhushan Dr. Mammootty, brings together two of Kerala’s greatest passions, its most beloved actor and its most cherished sport. It is also a matter of immense pride to feature Vysakh S.R, the pioneering captain of India’s first National Amputee Football Team, whose journey is a powerful testament to resilience, determination, and an unbreakable love for football. His story reminds us that true passion knows no barriers, making him a fitting embodiment of the spirit that defines both the sport and the people of Kerala. With Panthadikkam, we are proud to present a story that goes beyond the game, capturing the passion, pride, and collective spirit that make football a way of life in Kerala.”

Also Read : 72nd National Film Awards: Mammootty reacts to Best Actor win for Bramayugam; thanks director Rahul Sadasivan in heartfelt note

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