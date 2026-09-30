Birla Studios and Neelam Studios today announced that their upcoming action drama Makkal Kaavalan, starring K. Manikandan, will release worldwide in theatres on December 4, 2026.

Birla Studios and Neelam Studios announce Makkal Kaavalan’s worldwide theatrical release on December 4, 2026

The release date was unveiled on the occasion of Manikandan’s birthday, celebrating the actor and his journey of excellence in the industry, whose own journey reflects many of the ideas at the heart of Makkal Kaavalan — ambition, resilience and the determination to keep moving forward against the odds.

Following the resounding theatrical success of Bison Kaalamaadan, Makkal Kaavalan is the next film from the creative partnership between Birla Studios and Neelam Studios.

The film also marks K. Manikandan’s next project following the commercial success of Good Night, Lover and Kudumbasthan, a remarkable run that has established him as one of Tamil cinema’s most dependable and sought-after leading actors. With Makkal Kaavalan, Manikandan becomes the leading man in an action drama for the first time.

Written and directed by Santhosh Kumar, Makkal Kaavalan follows a simple man determined to live with dignity until a corrupt system leaves him with only two choices: surrender or resist. What begins as one man’s struggle for survival grows into something far larger, forcing him to become a leader he never sought to be. As the battle intensifies, the price of resistance mounts and the line between an ordinary man and a people’s protector begins to disappear.

At the heart of the film is the idea of a man who refuses to allow the circumstances of his birth or the barriers around him to define the scale of his ambition. It is a story about the courage to dream beyond the limits imposed by the world — and the tenacity to keep climbing until those limits cease to matter.

That spirit also gives the film’s release-date announcement on Manikandan’s birthday a particular resonance. From beginning his career across writing, dubbing and supporting performances to becoming a leading man, Manikandan’s own trajectory has been built through persistence, reinvention and an unwavering commitment to his craft.

Manikandan stars in the titular role alongside Vaagai Chandrasekar, A Venkatesh, R.K. Vijaymurugan, Shanmugam Muthusamy, Sabumon, Unni Maya, Divya Sripada, Jenson Dhivakar, Lallu, Gemini Mani and Raghu.

The film features Cinematography by Pratheepan Selvaratnam, Editing by Arul Moses, Production Design by Pappanadu C Uthayakumar, Stunts by Don Ashok, Sound Design by Anthony Jayaruban, Costume Design by Sureshkumar and Makeup by Ramachandran. In continuation of the winning relationship after Bison Kaalamaadan, Makkal Kaavalan is a Nivas K Prasanna musical.

Makkal Kaavalan releases worldwide in theatres on December 4, 2026.

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