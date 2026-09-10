Malavika Mohanan is exploring a new side of her craft with Sardar 2, where the actress takes on an action-oriented role alongside Karthi. Known for choosing diverse characters across industries, Malavika is now stepping into the world of undercover agents and physically demanding action sequences in the upcoming film.

Malavika Mohanan talks about her action role in Sardar 2: “I really enjoy stunts. I enjoy action”

In Sardar 2, Malavika and Karthi play agents who are undercover and embark on a mission that takes them through unexpected places and situations. The actress says the role gave her an opportunity to perform several stunt sequences, something she particularly enjoyed given her background in sports and athletics.

Talking about the experience, Malavika said, "I'm really excited about Sardar 2 because I got to do some really fun stunt sequences in it yeah because my character and Karthi sir's character we are agents we're spies who are undercover who are on this crazy mission which takes us to like you know very unexpected places unexpected scenarios and we have some really fun stunt sequence inuences in the film and I really enjoy stunts. I enjoy action as I used to be into sports and athletics growing up so for me it's a part that I really enjoy getting into like physically challenging my body. I got to do that in this movie.”

She went on to continue, “So, I had a lot of fun doing that actually because a role like this and all know which requires like for example even stunts require so much of training. It's so technical because even if you're hitting somebody on camera, you're giving a punch, you're not actually giving a punch but you have to make it look strong. You have to make it look powerful. So, the body language has to be correct. It has to look real from the angle that they're shooting it. There is so much technicality to it that you have to be focused otherwise it's very tricky. Otherwise I'll end up punching somebody when I'm not supposed to."

Malavika’s comments highlight the level of technical preparation involved in filming action sequences. While stunts may appear spontaneous on screen, they require precision, coordination and control, particularly when an actor has to make a staged punch or fight sequence appear convincing from a specific camera angle.

For Malavika, the physically demanding nature of the role also allowed her to tap into an aspect of her personality that she has enjoyed since growing up. Her action-packed outing in Sardar 2 adds another dimension to a filmography that has seen her work with several prominent names across Indian cinema, including Vijay, Dhanush, Prabhas and Mohanlal.

The actress is also set to appear alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Pocket Novel, further expanding her lineup of projects across different genres and cinematic spaces. With Sardar 2, however, audiences will get to see Malavika embrace a more action-driven avatar and put her physicality at the centre of her performance.

Also Read: Malavika Mohanan opens up on her boundless journey in cinema: “I want to work with good makers everywhere, language no bar”

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