The partnership will expand the franchise into consumer products, merchandising, sponsorships and co-branded experiences across India and international markets.

S.S. Rajamouli welcomes Dream Theatre for licensing and brand partnerships of Baahubali: “Baahubali has always had the potential to grow beyond film”

S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise is set to expand beyond the big screen with Arka Media Works joining hands with Dream Theatre Pvt. Ltd. for the franchise’s consumer products and brand partnerships programme. The collaboration comes as the world of Baahubali prepares to enter a new phase with the upcoming two-part CGI animated epic, Baahubali: The Eternal War.

S.S. Rajamouli welcomes Dream Theatre for licensing and brand partnerships of Baahubali: “Baahubali has always had the potential to grow beyond film”

Under the partnership, Dream Theatre has been appointed the exclusive licensing and merchandising partner for India. The company will also serve as a strategic partner for international licensing, sponsorships, brand associations, promotional tie-ups and co-branded initiatives connected to the franchise and the upcoming animated films.

Commenting on the collaboration, S.S. Rajamouli, creator of the Baahubali franchise, said, “Baahubali has always had the potential to grow beyond film, and The Eternal War gives us a new way to explore that world. I’m happy to have Dream Theatre come on board as we expand the franchise into new experiences for audiences.”

Shobu Yarlagadda, CEO, Arka Media Works, stated, “The Eternal War gives us an opportunity to take the Baahubali universe in new directions, and licensing is an important part of that expansion. We were looking for a partner who understood both the business and the world of the franchise. Dream Theatre brings experience in building licensing programmes and developing brand partnerships, and we look forward to working together across India and international markets.”

Jiggy George, Founder & CEO, Dream Theatre Pvt. Ltd., added, “We are pleased to partner with Arka Media Works on the Baahubali franchise and The Eternal War. The franchise has a strong identity and an established audience, while the animated films open new possibilities for products, partnerships, and experiences. We look forward to working with Arka to develop these opportunities across India and international markets.”

The partnership will cover categories including apparel, collectibles, figures, bags, stationery, publishing, gaming and experiential initiatives. It will also explore sponsorships, brand associations, promotional collaborations and co-branded opportunities.

The Baahubali films have collectively grossed more than Rs.2,400 crores worldwide and built an audience across India and international markets. The franchise is now expanding into animation with Baahubali: The Eternal War, produced by Arka Media Works and directed by Ishan Shukla.

The two-part CGI animated epic follows Baahubali after his death as he enters the afterlife and becomes caught in a conflict spanning 14 realms inhabited by devas and asuras. Drawing from Indian mythology, the project introduces a new visual world through stylised CGI animation.

The film was also selected for the Work in Progress programme at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2026, providing the project with an early international platform.

Through the collaboration with Dream Theatre, Arka Media Works aims to create additional avenues for audiences to engage with the Baahubali universe while developing a consumer products and partnerships programme around both the established franchise and The Eternal War.

Also Read: Prabhas shares S.S. Rajamouli’s emotional letter for Japanese fans: “If you’ve tasted their love, you must be in tears”

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