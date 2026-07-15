The actress shares behind-the-scenes moments from the film, including her traditional Tamil bridal look and her first on-screen collaboration with Fahadh Faasil.

Malavika Mohanan has shared the first glimpse of her special cameo in the upcoming Tamil film Idhayam Murali. The actress took to Instagram to post a series of behind-the-scenes photographs from the sets, offering fans a look at her character while also sharing candid moments with co-star Fahadh Faasil.

Malavika Mohanan reveals first look from Idhayam Murali cameo; opens up about working with Fahadh Faasil

In the pictures, Malavika is seen dressed as a traditional Tamil bride in a silk saree, accessorised with temple jewellery and jasmine flowers. She also posted photographs with Fahadh Faasil, giving audiences a preview of their first on-screen appearance together.

Sharing the images, Malavika wrote, “My favourite things about it were. Getting to dress up as a Tamil bride. @pallavi_85 this is the first time you’ve dressed me up for a film after ‘Master’ and it was so lovely doing this pretty look together. Doing a fun scene with fafa. We’ve been friends since years and keep talking about finding the right film to do together but for now this cameo will have to suffice, I guess. Working with the young, fun crew of ‘Idhayam Murali’ fully felt like being-back-in-college energy.”

Her post highlighted several aspects of the experience that made the cameo memorable for her, including portraying a Tamil bride for the first time on screen and reuniting with costume designer Pallavi after Master. The actress also revealed that she and Fahadh Faasil have shared a long-standing friendship and have often discussed collaborating on a project together. While their full-fledged collaboration is yet to happen, Idhayam Murali marks the first time the two actors will be seen sharing screen space.

The behind-the-scenes photographs have garnered significant attention on social media, with fans praising Malavika's bridal avatar and expressing excitement about seeing her alongside Fahadh Faasil. The post has also added to the anticipation surrounding Idhayam Murali, with many viewers looking forward to her special appearance in the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (@malavikamohanan_)



On the work front, Malavika Mohanan has a busy slate ahead. She will next be seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi in Pocket Novel. The actress also stars alongside Karthi in the much-awaited Sardar 2, which is among the most anticipated releases in Tamil cinema.

Also Read: Malavika Mohanan calls Pocket Novel a dream project; says, “Working with Thiagarajan Kumararaja was on my wishlist”

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