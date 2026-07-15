District Movies opens ticket bookings and announced it on social media. However, within a few hours it also deleted the post.

After months of uncertainty and multiple setbacks, Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, is finally set to arrive in theatres. The makers have officially confirmed the film's release date, bringing relief to fans who have been eagerly awaiting what is expected to be the actor's final film before stepping away from full-time acting.

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan release date confirmed after months of delays and controversy

Adding to the excitement, District Movies announced the commencement of advance ticket bookings by unveiling a new poster celebrating Vijay's remarkable journey in Indian cinema. The announcement paid tribute to the superstar's illustrious career with the caption, "34 years. 68 films. 68 First Days. All leading to One Last First Day…. July 23. @actorvijay returns to the big screen. Tickets on District go live soon. Set your reminder on the app. Annan varaar."

The announcement has sparked a wave of excitement among Vijay's fans, many of whom are looking forward to witnessing the actor on the big screen once again in what is being promoted as his farewell film. Social media has since been flooded with celebratory messages as audiences gear up for the release. However, soon after the same, it was also deleted from the platform.

Just days before confirming the release, production banner KVN Productions had shared another update by unveiling a fresh poster announcing that Jana Nayagan had successfully received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The certification further reassured fans that the film was finally on track for its theatrical debut.

The road to release, however, has been anything but smooth. Originally slated to hit cinemas earlier this year, the film encountered several hurdles beginning in January 2026 when its release plans were indefinitely delayed following issues related to the CBFC process. A few months later, in April, the project suffered another major setback after an unauthorised copy of the film surfaced online. The leak triggered a large-scale anti-piracy investigation, leading to multiple arrests and legal proceedings against those allegedly involved.

Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan—titled Jana Neta in Hindi—is a political action thriller featuring Vijay in the lead alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju. The ensemble cast also includes Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani.

The film is said to be a partial remake of the 2023 Telugu hit Bhagavanth Kesari. Apart from marking KVN Productions' maiden Tamil venture, Jana Nayagan carries added significance as it is expected to be Vijay's final acting project before his transition into politics and also the first of his films to release after he assumed office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: No more ‘Thalapathy Vijay’! Jana Nayagan’s title card expected to credit Vijay as ‘The Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C Joseph Vijay’

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