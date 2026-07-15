Samantha Ruth Prabhu on embracing motherhood; says, “I’ve been waiting for this moment, I’ve always wanted to be a mother”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is embracing a new phase in her personal life as she prepares to welcome her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru. After recently confirming her pregnancy during the promotions of Maa Inti Bangaaram, the actress has now opened up about her excitement for motherhood, revealing that it is something she has long dreamed of.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on embracing motherhood; says, “I’ve been waiting for this moment, I’ve always wanted to be a mother”

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Samantha shared that becoming a mother has always been close to her heart. “It’s definitely new and exciting. But I’ve been waiting for this moment for a while now. I’ve always wanted to be a mother. So I know that I’ll be giving this my all,” she said.

This marks Samantha’s first pregnancy. The actress married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in December 2025 following her divorce from actor Naga Chaitanya. She is currently on maternity leave after wrapping up her ongoing professional commitments.

Speaking further about this new chapter, Samantha described the emotional transformation she has been experiencing. “I’ve always been passionate about everything in life. But now I feel I carry a different, new kind of strength and purpose in me. I’m looking forward to this journey a lot. And I’m filled with gratitude, learning every day, and getting ready to embrace whatever comes next,” she added.

Speculation about Samantha’s pregnancy first gained momentum when fans noticed what appeared to be a baby bump during the success celebrations of Maa Inti Bangaaram. The actress later confirmed the news herself at the film’s success event, where she also announced that she would be taking a brief maternity break after completing her scheduled work.

Alongside this personal milestone, Samantha is also celebrating a major professional achievement. Her latest Telugu action comedy-drama, Maa Inti Bangaaram, has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in worldwide gross box office collections. The actress recently shared a video capturing her reaction after learning about the film’s success while relaxing at home.

Expressing her gratitude, Samantha thanked audiences for their overwhelming support and reflected on the initial uncertainty surrounding a woman-led film. She noted that the film’s strong box office performance represents the beginning of a larger shift for female-led cinema.

Directed by BV Nandini Reddy, Maa Inti Bangaaram is produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under the banner of Tralala Moving Pictures. The film has emerged as both a commercial success and a significant milestone in Samantha’s career, making this an especially memorable period in the actress’s life as she prepares to step into motherhood.

Also Read : Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts baby bump in her first playful post on Instagram

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