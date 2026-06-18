The film was released in theatres worldwide on June 4, 2026.

Makers of Ram Charan’s Peddi to add 5 minutes and 56 seconds of new scenes in the film from tomorrow

The makers of Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Peddi have announced the addition of brand new scenes worth 5 minutes and 56 seconds in the film from tomorrow onwards. Sharing the update, the makers wrote, “The #Peddi experience gets better 🤩 5 mins 56 seconds of new scenes will be added from tomorrow in theatres.”

Makers of Ram Charan’s Peddi to add 5 minutes and 56 seconds of new scenes in the film from tomorrow

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi features Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and IVY Entertainment, with co-producer Ishan Saksena.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vriddhi Cinemas (@vriddhicinemas)

The film’s technical team includes music by A. R. Rahman, cinematography by R. Rathnavelu, production design by Avinash Kolla, editing by Navin Nooli, and executive production by V. Y. Praveen Kumar, further strengthening its cinematic ambition and anticipation.

Peddi has been released in North India by Jio Studios following the grand success of Dhurandhar, Dhurandhar The Revenge, and Raja Shivaji. The film was released in theatres worldwide on June 4, 2026.

Also Read: Amid Peddi controversy, Madhoo reflects how her film Phool Aur Kaante passed off harassment as romance: “We all looked at it as romance”

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