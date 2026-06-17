The actress opens up about personal spaces, creativity, travel keepsakes and the small changes that help her stay inspired as the newest ambassador of the brand.

Sreeleela reveals the secret behind her dream space, favourite colours and ‘Main Bhi’ philosophy in new Birla Opus Paints campaign

Birla Opus Paints, part of the Aditya Birla Group’s Grasim Industries, has announced actress Sreeleela as the new face of the brand. The association aligns with the company’s ‘Naye Zamane Ka Naya Paint’ philosophy and aims to strengthen its connect with younger consumers across the country.

Sreeleela reveals the secret behind her dream space, favourite colours and ‘Main Bhi’ philosophy in new Birla Opus Paints campaign

Following the announcement, the brand unveiled a new set of commercials featuring the actress as part of its ongoing ‘Main Bhi…’ campaign. As part of the campaign, Sreeleela also participated in a candid question-and-answer session, offering insights into her personal preferences, favourite spaces, and what inspires her creativity.

Speaking about her ideal day away from work, Sreeleela shared, “Ideally, just slowing down. A slow start, no alarms, just natural light and quiet. I love my coffee, and since I’m usually always rushing, I really enjoy taking the time to savour every sip. I think the perfect day is one that flows naturally without a plan, spending some time outdoors, enjoying good food, appreciating small moments and ending the day feeling calm instead of rushed.”

When asked about the space where she feels most like herself, the actress pointed to the comfort of her own room. “Apart from being on shoots, I’d say my own room. It’s the one space where everything reflects me, and I don’t have to adjust to anything else. It feels personal, familiar and completely my own,” she said.

Discussing the kind of spaces that inspire her, Sreeleela revealed her preference for simplicity and meaningful details. “Minimal — clean, open, with soft lighting. I also love collecting little things while travelling, so I always try to bring back something meaningful from every place I visit. Those small details make a space feel comforting and personal to me.”

The actress further elaborated on the elements that make a space feel personal. “I’m drawn to spaces that feel calm, balanced, and soothing. For me, the way a space looks naturally affects how it feels, which is why I love pastels, lighter tones, creams, and little touches of green through plants. I don’t like spaces that are too cluttered or too empty, I enjoy simple details like scented candles and cute lamps that add warmth and personality in a subtle way.”

Explaining the belief that resonates most with the campaign’s ‘Main Bhi’ message, Sreeleela said, “I really believe that small changes can impact everything. Even the smallest shift in a space can impact your mindset and mood in such a big way. I enjoy making little changes to my surroundings from time to time because it helps things feel fresh and new again.”

On her favourite colours, she admitted that the connection is more emotional than nostalgic. “I think it’s more connected to a feeling than a specific memory. Certain colours remind me of calmness, warmth, and spaces where I feel completely at ease. That emotional connection is what draws me to them.”

When asked about the environment where she feels most creative, the actress concluded, “A space filled with natural light, minimal distractions, and a sense of openness. I think environments like that allow ideas to flow more freely, and that’s something I really enjoy.”

Through the campaign, Sreeleela offers a glimpse into the personal choices and values that shape her everyday life, while reinforcing the brand’s message that even small changes can transform the way people experience their spaces.

Also Read: Birthday Special: 7 times Sreeleela proved she’s one of the most stylish young stars in Indian Cinema

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