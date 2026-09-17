Netflix is set to bring a contemporary take on romance with its upcoming Tamil series #Love, which will premiere on October 2. Produced by showrunner Soundarya Rajinikanth and directed by Balaji Mohan, the series stars Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lekshmi in a fresh on-screen pairing.

#Love: Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer Netflix new-age romance to premiere on October 2

Set against the world of dating apps, #Love revolves around Tara and Matthew, two rival founders behind the dating platforms FOUND and Find My Bae. While the two have built businesses around helping people find love and compatibility, their own relationship is set to put their theories to the test.

The series explores the question of whether chemistry or compatibility ultimately matters more in a relationship, while also looking at how romance and connections have evolved in the age of dating apps, swipes, matches and unread messages.

Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India, said, “This has been a defining year for Netflix India, as we’ve deepened our investment in storytelling from the South of India — and #Love is a title we’re especially excited about. As we expand our slate across Tamil storytelling, this contemporary, feel-good rom com stood out as a genre and that was ready for a fresh, confident take. ##Love steps into that space with a modern, chemistry-driven love story about two rival dating-app founders who end up testing their own theories of love on each other. Director Balaji Mohan, together with showrunner and producer Soundarya Rajinikanth, brings a wonderfully playful perspective to the series, while Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lekshmi bring the central relationship to life with chemistry, warmth and humour. The series captures that giddy, unguarded feeling of falling for someone you never saw coming - funny, warm, and exhilarating to anyone who's ever overthought a text message.”

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Speaking about the series, showrunner and producer Soundarya Rajinikanth said, "What drew me to #Love was how effortlessly it captures relationships today without losing its warmth and emotion. Balaji has created characters who are ambitious, flawed and incredibly easy to root for, and Arjun and Aishwarya bring such a refreshing energy to them. It's exactly the kind of contemporary story we were excited to bring to audiences with Netflix."

Director Balaji Mohan added, "When we made #Love, we wanted to tell a story that feels like it belongs to today. Romance has evolved, the way we meet people has changed, but the emotions at the heart of relationships remain incredibly familiar and timeless. What I love about this series is that it isn't only about two people falling for each other – friendship, family, ambition and finding yourself are equally important parts of their journeys."

#Love is written by Nirmal Williams, with Sharada Subramanian and Shweta Chakravarty serving as co-writers. The series is produced by May6 Entertainment Factory.

With Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lekshmi coming together for the first time in this pairing, #Love promises to explore modern romance through the lens of two people whose professional rivalry could lead to an unexpected personal connection.

#Love premieres October 2, only on Netflix.

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