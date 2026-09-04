The National Award-winning filmmaker shared an intriguing poster as details about the Malayalam superstar’s upcoming project remain under wraps.

Anticipation around Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s upcoming project L367 has increased after director Vishnu Mohan teased a major announcement linked to the film. The National Award-winning filmmaker took to social media to share an intriguing poster and indicated that a reveal is scheduled for September 5 at 11:11 AM.

L367: Director Vishnu Mohan teases big reveal of Mohanlal starrer on September 5 at 11:11 AM

Sharing the poster, Vishnu Mohan added the caption, “#L367 stay tuned!” While the filmmaker has not disclosed the nature of the announcement, the post has prompted speculation among audiences about what the makers could unveil regarding the project.

L367 stars Mohanlal and is being directed by Vishnu Mohan, who made his directorial debut with the Malayalam political drama Meppadiyan in 2022. The film earned him the National Film Award for Best Debut Film of a Director, establishing him as a filmmaker to watch out for in Malayalam cinema.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sree Gokulam Movies (@sreegokulammoviesofficial)



The upcoming project was officially announced in January this year. At the time, the makers unveiled an announcement poster featuring a street with a traffic jam on one side, while a lone car could be seen driving in the opposite direction. The visual offered little information about the film’s storyline, with the makers choosing to keep its narrative details under wraps.

According to the project’s announcement, L367 is expected to explore elements of geopolitical realism and human drama, with the makers also positioning it as a technically ambitious production. However, details about the plot and the characters remain undisclosed. Apart from Mohanlal, the rest of the cast has not yet been revealed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishnu Mohan (@vishnumohanstories)



The film is produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies. Baiju Gopalan and V. C. Praveen are on board as co-producers, while Krishnamoorthy serves as the executive producer.

With Vishnu Mohan’s latest social media post promising a reveal, attention is now on September 5 at 11:11 AM. The announcement is expected to provide further information about L367, which remains one of Mohanlal’s upcoming projects generating interest among Malayalam cinema audiences.

Also Read: Mohanlal announces new movie with Jude Anthany Joseph; calls it “exciting new film”

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